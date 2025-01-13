Concerns Over Ghana’s Power Supply Amid Fuel Shortages and Pipeline Delays, But Confidence Remains High

As the outgoing NPP administration boasts about significant investments in Ghana’s energy sector, there are growing concerns regarding potential power shortages, exacerbated by fuel shortages for thermal plants and delays in pipeline maintenance by the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo).

These concerns have raised fears of imminent power outages, particularly as thermal plants rely heavily on a steady supply of fuel and gas for generation.

However, Edward Bawa, former Member of Parliament for Bongo and a member of the energy technical team, has expressed confidence that adequate resources are in place to avert any looming power crisis. Despite challenges, particularly in securing crude oil for generator systems, Bawa reassured the public that the government is actively working to ensure stability in the power sector.

The concern stems from the ongoing fuel shortages and disruption in gas supply from the WAPCo pipeline, which has recently experienced delays in its maintenance schedule. WAPCo initially planned maintenance in October 2024, but it was postponed until January 2025 by the previous government. The delay left the system vulnerable to potential disruptions in gas supply, which, according to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), could severely hinder the country’s power generation capacity.

GRIDCo’s report outlined that the government urgently needs nearly US$90 million to secure liquid fuel, such as light crude oil, to keep the thermal plants in Tema operational and meet the increasing electricity demand. Without these funds, the country could face prolonged power outages, disrupting both economic activities and essential public services.

In a crucial development on January 9, 2025, WAPCo agreed to postpone its scheduled pipeline maintenance for two weeks, which averted an immediate crisis and provided temporary relief. This decision followed intensive negotiations led by a technical committee formed by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, which worked to find a solution to the looming energy challenge.

Despite these issues, Bawa assured that the government is committed to addressing the challenges and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. His remarks aimed to reassure the public that even amid potential fuel and supply disruptions, the necessary measures are being taken to avoid significant power outages.