Concerns Over Unlawful Practices in Ghana’s Cashew Market Threaten Industry Stability

The Cashew Traders and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised alarm over the increasing involvement of unauthorized foreign traders in the local cashew market, warning that their actions are jeopardizing the livelihoods of farmers and the stability of the entire cashew value chain.

The association claims that foreign traders are inflating the prices of cashew nuts, purchasing them for as much as GH¢25 per kilogram, far above the established price of GH¢15 per kilogram set by local regulations. These practices not only disrupt normal market operations but also undermine the efforts of domestic traders who are losing business to these foreign buyers.

A key issue is that some foreign traders are reportedly buying unripe cashews at inflated prices, bypassing the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) guidelines. This practice has led to fears of market destabilization, which could have far-reaching consequences for both local traders and farmers.

The TCDA, operating under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, has set the minimum price for cashew at GH¢15 per kilogram in 2025, a significant increase from the previous year’s price of GH¢8.50. This price hike was designed to better compensate farmers for their work and production costs, thus improving their livelihoods while encouraging greater production.

However, the association is calling for urgent intervention from the TCDA to enforce stricter regulations and ensure that all market players adhere to the established price guidelines. The association fears that without proper oversight, the local cashew industry could collapse under the pressure of unlawful practices, especially as the sector plays an increasingly important role in Ghana’s economy, particularly in job creation and poverty reduction.

The issue of fluctuating cashew prices has been a longstanding challenge for farmers, buyers, and processors in Ghana. The volatility makes it difficult for local processors to plan and operate efficiently, which in turn impacts the entire cashew sector’s growth and sustainability. Therefore, the call for greater regulatory oversight and a more stable pricing structure is critical to ensuring the continued success of Ghana’s cashew industry.