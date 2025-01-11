Concerns Raised Over Ghana’s Presidency Website Redirecting to Mahama’s Personal Site

A growing number of Ghanaians are expressing alarm over a controversial decision to redirect the official website of the presidency to the personal website of President John Dramani Mahama.

The website, previously a repository of official government information, now redirects users from www.presidency.gov.gh to *www.johnmahama.org*—a platform dedicated to the president’s personal affairs and private life. While it is unclear whether this redirection was intentional or a technical error, the situation has sparked concerns, particularly over the security implications and the loss of important state information.

Many social media users have voiced suspicions that the redirection could be a security breach, as official government sites are typically expected to maintain a level of separation from personal platforms to protect both data integrity and national security. Some have also questioned the professionalism of the communication team behind the redirection, with fears that such an act could compromise transparency and accountability.

Moreover, the absence of historical data on previous administrations has led to concerns about the erasure of Ghana’s institutional memory. A number of critics have pointed out that the current setup fails to showcase any substantial government information from past administrations, which could weaken the public’s access to important historical records and resources.

While it remains uncertain whether the redirection is a mistake or an intentional move, this issue has highlighted the importance of safeguarding national digital assets and ensuring that government information remains accessible and secure.

Here are some of the concerns being raised: