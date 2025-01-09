Concerns Raised Over President Mahama’s Omission of Galamsey Issue in Inaugural Speech

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined an ambitious vision for Ghana’s future in his inaugural address on January 7, 2025, focusing on key areas of national development.

However, the speech has drawn criticism for overlooking a critical issue that many consider one of the nation’s most pressing challenges—the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey.

Political scientist Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante voiced his concerns during a discussion on GHOne TV, expressing disappointment that President Mahama did not address the ongoing battle against galamsey in his speech. “What I was disappointed in is the fact that the president did not find a space in the speech to include the fight against galamsey,” Dr. Asah-Asante remarked, reflecting a sentiment shared by many who view the illegal mining crisis as a significant environmental and social threat to the country.

Illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, have wreaked havoc on Ghana’s natural resources, causing extensive deforestation, severe water pollution, and the destruction of livelihoods. Despite efforts by the government to combat the practice, galamsey remains a major issue, with environmental damage continuing to mount.

Dr. Asah-Asante emphasized the importance of addressing the galamsey crisis in national discourse. He argued that the fight against illegal mining is not only about environmental conservation but also about safeguarding public health and ensuring the country’s economic future. “We must continue, and it will bring a lot of benefit to our society,” he asserted, underlining the long-term benefits of prioritizing this issue.

The omission of galamsey from President Mahama’s speech has raised questions about whether the government is giving adequate attention to one of Ghana’s most urgent challenges. As the debate over the fight against illegal mining continues to unfold, many hope that this issue will be given greater prominence in future policy discussions.