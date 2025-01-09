Concerns Raised Over Timing of Maintenance on Offshore Gas Pipeline as Ghana Faces Energy Supply Risks

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has voiced serious concerns over the timing of scheduled maintenance activities on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), cautioning that the exercise could put Ghana’s energy supply at significant risk.

The maintenance, planned to take place between January 20 and February 16, 2025, is set to involve the cleaning, inspecting, and replacing of sub-sea valves along the pipeline. Originally scheduled for October 2024, the operation was postponed at the request of the Ministry of Energy, as confirmed by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

In an exclusive interview with the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Nana Amoasi VII raised critical questions regarding the rescheduled timeline. He expressed concerns that the timing of the maintenance coincides with a period when the country is already grappling with a liquid fuel shortage, which could lead to a supply crisis for power plants, especially those in the eastern part of the country. He further warned that without adequate preparations to ensure liquid fuel supply, the nation could be thrust back into a cycle of power outages, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

The WAGP plays a vital role in delivering natural gas from Nigeria to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, supporting both power generation and industrial activities. Any disruption, even temporarily, could significantly affect energy production capacity, creating a potential for power shortages and a greater reliance on costly alternative energy sources. In light of this, Nana Amoasi VII urged both GRIDCo and the government to carefully assess the risks associated with proceeding as planned and to consider extending the maintenance period to ensure the country is adequately prepared.

“It is crucial to secure additional supplies of liquefied fuel before proceeding with this maintenance. If we fail to do so, the impact on fuel supply, especially during the ongoing challenges in the onshore sector, could be severe,” he stated. The IES Director also called on GRIDCo to engage in discussions with the government to ensure that the timing of the maintenance is not politically motivated and that adequate risk assessments are conducted before any further delays are considered.

While expressing some skepticism about the timeline set for the maintenance, Nana Amoasi VII pointed to previous instances where maintenance work exceeded its planned duration, raising doubts about the ability to meet deadlines. “If you defer planned maintenance without valid reason, you risk a false shutdown of the system,” he warned, adding that such delays could lead to broader and more complex challenges for the country’s energy infrastructure.

The report from GRIDCo on the upcoming exercise has highlighted significant implications for power generation in Ghana during the maintenance period. A total of 180 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas is consumed by several thermal plants in Tema, including Sunon Asogli Plant, Cenpower, KTPP, TT1PP, AKSA, and Bridge Power. During the scheduled maintenance, the WAGP lateral in Tema will be shut down, causing these plants to lose their natural gas supply—except for those capable of running on liquid fuel. This will likely result in the closure of several gas-fired plants, further reducing the nation’s power generation capacity.

However, thermal plants located in Ghana’s Western Region, such as TAPCo, TICo, Karpower, and Twin City, which consume approximately 230 mmscfd of gas, should still be able to meet the regional demand for electricity. Additionally, gas production from ENI and Tullow, which totals 345 mmscfd, will continue to supply the region, even accounting for the 80–90 mmscfd imported from Nigeria via the WAGP.

To mitigate the loss in supply during the maintenance period, GRIDCo plans to adjust gas production from ENI and Tullow and increase the output of hydroelectric plants. Akosombo Hydro Station is expected to operate all six of its units continuously, while Bui Hydro Station will stagger its units to maximize output. Despite these efforts, the report acknowledged that there would still be a shortfall in generation capacity, highlighting the urgent need to procure additional liquid fuel to sustain the thermal plants in Tema. The estimated cost of procuring the required fuel is approximately US$89.9 million.

As the country moves closer to the maintenance period, the looming question remains: Can Ghana secure enough liquid fuel to avert another energy crisis, or will the maintenance work exacerbate the already fragile energy situation? With tensions rising and the nation’s power future hanging in the balance, the government, GRIDCo, and industry players face a race against time to avoid another round of power outages.