Concerted efforts needed to address challenges confronting WASH sector – CONIWAS

The Coalition of NGOs In Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) and its partners have officially launched the second edition of the Ghana WASH Week under the theme: “Safely Managed WASH: Every Contribution Counts.”

According to CONIWAS, this year’s Ghana WASH Week celebration was dubbed: “Safely Managed WASH for All, Every Contribution Counts” since concerted efforts from all stakeholders are needed to help address the challenges confronting the WASH sector.

The week-long activity commences from August 21 to August 25 and will include radio discussions, a Breakfast Meeting, outreaches, and other public events.

The Ghana WASH Week was initiated at the 2021 Mole XXXII Conference which was held at Ejisu in the Ashanti region to serve as a separate platform different from the annual Mole Conference series to provide another opportunity for more awareness to be created for WASH issues in the country as well as to provide visibility for members’ activities.

During this Week’s celebration, the stakeholders will scale up efforts to foster stronger collaboration, raise awareness, and mobilize resources toward addressing the persistent challenges in the WASH sect across the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Accra, CONIWAS’ Interim Management Committee Chairperson, Madam Victoria Norgbey, stated that the Ghana WASH Week will also raise national awareness of the need for improved WASH, particularly sanitation, and the value of living in a clean, healthy environment.

Ing. Kwabena Gyasi, who launched the 2023 edition of the Ghana WASH Week on behalf of the Chief Director –Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resource, entreated the stakeholders in the sector to collaborate with the government to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six. Since every stakeholder must support the agenda to achieve SDG-6 by 2030

The Coordinator of the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, Ing. George Asiedu, commended CONIWAS for granting them the space to participate in this year’s strategic event.

“The GAMA Project is particularly happy with the theme for this year’s Ghana WASH Week celebration – ‘Safely Managed WASH for All, Every Contribution Counts’ because, without the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, nothing significant can be achieved in terms of the provision of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

As a funding partner, we are committed to supporting this vital cause. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that all individuals enjoy the right to access these basic services,” he stated.

According to him, since its inception, the GAMA Project, under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and funded by the World Bank has provided 437 gender-sensitive, and disability-friendly Institutional Sanitation Facilities benefitting 419, 537 school pupils in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

Also, 49, 200 household toilets benefited 393,000 low-income people in the two areas. Just two weeks ago, H.E the President also commissioned the Ashaiman and Bankuman Sewerage Treatment Systems covering a total of 31.65 km to serve over 44,458 people in Ashaiman New Town, Ashaiman TDC Quarters and Bankuman Community in the Ashaiman Municipal and Tema Metropolitan Areas, respectively.

The provision of the above amenities is aimed at ensuring that basic sanitation is available to all. It is however critical to note that these cannot stand the test of time without the contribution of all stakeholders, indeed every contribution counts.

Stressing that, the GAMA Project, will continue to graciously make its contribution towards Safely Managed WASH for all.

Ing. Harold Esseku, of the World Bank Ghana office, who chaired the occasion also urged stakeholders to be innovative by adopting technology to address the challenges confronting the WASH sector.

