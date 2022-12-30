PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC LEAGUE

Condolence Message On The Passing Away Of The King Of Soccer

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) wishes to express its condolences and sympathies to the Government and the people of Brazil, Latin America and the world soccer on the King Pele. This sad event took place on 29th December, 2022. We join to mourn the loss of the King of world soccer.

Pele began playing local football with Santos at age 15. He started playing for Brazil’s national team at the age of 16. During his international career, he won three FIFA World Cups: 1958, 1962 and 1970, the only player to do so. He was nicknamed the King after winning the 1958 world cup tournament.

At this time of much sorrow, we send also our deepest condolences to his dear wife, family, and friends. We share our sorrow and pain on the loss of this illustrious son of Brazil. His death is a huge loss to Brazil, Latin America and to the entire world.

May the soul of the departed posed in absolute peace.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and Leader of the People’s Democratic League (PDL), and,

Presidential Aspirant for Sierra Leone in 2023