Conference for head teachers of Methodist Basic schools held in Tarkwa

The Educational Unit of the Methodist Church Ghana has organized a conference for head teachers of Basic Schools in the Western and Western North Regions.

The theme for the three-day conference was, “Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ-Colossians1:28-29”.

Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony, Right Reverend Thomas Amponsah-Donkor, the Tarkwa Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said the church was the light of the world and that parents together with teachers were disciples.

He said schools were platforms that God uses to groom the young therefore, teachers have major influence on every child because whatever they taught today would have impact on them in the future.

According to him, children at the basic level were in their formative year where they were still developing their wellbeing.

He observed that “At that stage they quickly learn about the world around them and their role in it, but the primary fact is that if they do not get this tuition from us, they will learn it elsewhere”.

“It is therefore incumbent on us to take advantage of this stages and assist them to discover God and use the gift positively as they grow. You have a duty of care towards the children entrusted to you,” Right Rev. Amponsah-Donkor added.

The General Manager of Methodist Schools, Very Reverend Francis Ennuson, tasked the local managers to check the attendance book regularly, ensure proper maintenance culture in the school, construct new structures and organize award programmes to motivate hard working teachers.

“The Volta Region this year held an excellence award programme to encourage teachers to increase their output,” he said.

Very Rev. Ennuson indicated that “The Regional Manager will soon put together an excellence award programme and will need support from leadership”.

He called on all head teachers to own the vision of the Methodist Educational Unit as this would help improve upon the academic performance.

Madam Mary Vida Koffie, Municipal Education Director for Prestea Huni-Valley, implored the head teachers to step up as they have so much potential in them.

She said “God knows why you are there let us make good use of our situation to bring about massive change in where we find ourselves that is our Methodist Schools”

Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, Municipal Education Director for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, for his part commended the Methodist Church Ghana, for the tremendous contribution they had made to the education sector since Ghana’s independence.

Mr Emmanuel Kweku Bedai, who chaired the function, encouraged the head teachers to make good use of the resources available to impact knowledge and skills to the pupils, so they would be better placed to contribute their quota to the national development.