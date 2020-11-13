The Presiding Members Conference is disturbed about news breaking about the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“We commiserate with the bereaved family. The death of the former President has dampened our spirit,” the group mourns.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, who was addressing the Conference said “He was a great personality and this country has lost and to lose him is a big blow to democracy.”

“We must celebrate past leaders. Hoping for the day this brave man will be celebrated.”

“A big blow to the people of the Volta Region, to Ghana and Africa.”

Meanwhile, on the streets of Ho, residents expressed shock at the sudden demise of the late President.

Mr Victor Ablometi, his fond memories was his courage, leadership skills, and bravery with the “can do spirit.”

Madam Yawa Adzanaku, death was inevitable and expressed her condolence to the bereaved families, people of the Volta Region, and the country at large.

Others expressed shock and would remember him for his tenacity, charisma, and ability to develop the region.