Conference of Chief Imams eulogises late Sheikh Saeed  

The Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana has expressed shock about the demise of Sheikh Alhaji Tahir Saeed, the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, and condoled with the bereaved family.

Sheikh Saeed died on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital after a short illness.

A statement signed by Alhaji Suallah Abdalah Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the Conference and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said Sheikh Saeed succeeded Alhaji Adam Yussif, who died in November 2021.

“It is, therefore, worrying that in less than five months in office, we are again bidding Sheikh Saeed a farewell,” the statement said.

It described Sheikh Saeed as a unifier and a peace loving person, saying “his knowledge in Islamic doctrine is enviable, and it is therefore not surprising that the same reflected in his daily life when he was with us”.

“We the Conference, therefore, stand united in grief with all the Muslim community in Ghana and Upper East Region to mourn the death of our brother.

“Our hearts go out to his immediate family and relatives, and we admonish them to stay strong and united in these trying and troubling moments,” the statement added.

“We further wish our brother a farewell and we pray Almighty Allah forgives him his shortcomings and accepts him into his presence,” it added.