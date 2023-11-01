Conference on promoting agricultural technologies in Africa held in Kenya

The inaugural African Conference of Agricultural Technology opened in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday, aiming to promote the adoption and use of biotechnology in African farming for food security.

Cohosted by Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), the four-day conference showcases agricultural technologies and innovations that can transform livelihoods in Africa.

The event, held under the theme of “Agricultural Resilience Through Innovation,” brought together more than 500 delegates, including policymakers, industry leaders, representatives of women and youth farmers’ organizations, innovators, and researchers.

Greater adoption and use of agricultural technologies are key to boosting food and nutrition security in the continent, said Mithika Linturi, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for agriculture and livestock development, on behalf of Kenyan President William Ruto in his address to the conference.

He said climate change poses a serious threat to food security, adding that rising temperatures, frequent droughts, and floods have devastated crops, resulting in food supply shortages and pushing the most vulnerable into poverty, hence the need for effective application of science, technology, and innovations in agriculture.

Canisius Kanangire, the executive director of AATF, said the journey toward revolutionizing agriculture in Africa through technology adoption is a collective endeavor, guided by a shared vision and purpose.

African countries should knock off policy and regulatory barriers that have derailed the optimal uptake of agricultural technologies and innovations, Kanangire said, adding that the conference offers a platform for key stakeholders to explore new approaches to promote the seamless adoption of innovations that can transform farming systems at the smallholder level.