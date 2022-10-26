Conference opens in Cameroon to promote African traditions, languages

Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Tuesday opened a conference on African traditions and culture.

The four-day event organized by International Centre for Research and Documentation on African Traditions and Languages (CERDOTOLA) seeks to look for ways to promote and preserve the continent’s cultural riches.

Culture plays a “great role” in the development of Cameroon, said Ngute.

“Policies that promote African culture are at the center of government operations.

That is why our strategy to become an emerging country in 2035 focuses on our specificities in the process of the transformation of the quality and standard of living of the population,” Ngute told participants in the capital, Yaounde. “We dedicate the second week of the month of March to National Day of arts and culture in schools. It is therefore unquestionable that one of the priorities of Cameroonian authorities is to raise children to know and practice their culture.”

Scholars from different parts of the world are attending the conference which will design a blueprint to safeguard African languages and African heritage.

Established in 1977 by 10 Central African countries, the CERDOTOLA is an intergovernmental institution that works for sub-regional cooperation in the field of culture and human and social sciences applied to the protection, safeguarding and enhancement of the traditional world, history, languages and cultural heritage of Africa. Enditem