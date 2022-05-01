Confidence in closed season fast waning due to poor management of expectations – CaFGOAG

The Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG) has drawn the attention of government over their resolve to streamline pertinent issues to ensure a successful implementation of the 2022 closed fishing season.

According to CaFGOAG, closed fishing season for canoe fishers since its successful implementation in 2019, had become a necessary management measure especially in the artisanal sub-sector.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by President of the Association, Nana Kweigya after the fifth National Council meeting of CaFGOAG held at Keta in the Volta Region.

According to the statement, CaFGOAG supported the implementation of closed season as an important fisheries management measure that would contribute to rebuild depleted marine fish stocks.

The statement added that in 2021, CaFGOAG provided firm support for the implementation of closed fishing season and organised a lot of community and press engagements to educate fishers particularly canoe owners on the benefits of closed fishing season.

It said CaFGOAG in collaboration with other stakeholders successfully organised sensitisation workshops for canoe and gear owners on the role canoe owners must play to make the implementation successful.

The statement said “fishers are not opposed to closed fishing season as a management. However, confidence in the closed season is fast waning due to poor management of expectations of fishers coupled with the continuous decline in catch when trawlers continue to land small pelagic species”.

The Association observed that “growing hardship in fishing communities and the current economic situation keep pushing more fishers to oppose the closed season”.

“Over two months of shortage of pre-mix fuel and mismanagement of the limited pre-mix fuel supply is creating unnecessary tension and disaffection among fishers”.

It added that pre-mix fuel related issues remained the major factor fueling agitations against the 2022 closed fishing season.

The Association cited uncertainty about adequate supports during the closure, adding that many fishers preferred August to July for this year’s closure.

CaFGOAG welcomed the growing understanding among fishers that without proper reforms in the trawl sector, no management measure in the artisanal sector would yield results especially with the low

level of engagements with canoe and gear owners.

The Association therefore recommended that fishers’ expectations are managed and on-going reforms in the trawling sector are well monitored, and fishers assured of some adequate economic support during the closure.

Shortage and mismanagement of pre-mix fuel at the landing beaches are urgently addressed.

Engagements with fishers are extended to canoe owners and regular meetings with representatives of artisanal fishers instituted.

The statement maintained that as an Association, “it will continue to engage the canoe and gear owners on the closed fishing season for a successful implementation.