Confirm Patu for development of Akatsi North, Ave SHS-Old students demand

The Ave Senior High School Old Students’ Association (AVOSA) is appealing to Assembly members of the Akatsi North District not reject for the second time, Mr Prosper Kofi Patu, the President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area.

Mr Patu, the newly nominated DCE for Akatsi North, at his first attempt on October 06, 2021, failed to secure the required two-thirds of votes by Assembly members present to confirm his nomination.

In a release signed by Mr Richmond Edem Dzorkpe, AVOSA President, members of the Association were appealing to the Assembly members to approve Mr Patu, an old boy of the only Senior High School in the entire District.

The release said, an old student DCE for Akatsi North would mean a lot for the image of the school, and called for the support of chiefs and people especially the Assembly members and government appointees to reconsider their stance for the development of Ave Senior High School and Akatsi North noting, they had confidence in their member.

“For the first time in the history of the school (Ave Senior High School, Ave Dakpa), the President has nominated an old student (1993-1995) and an indigene of the area to stir the affairs of the district, which we think is good news for the school. The school at this point, we believe, will get the needed attention it requires to compete with other first class second cycle schools in Ghana.”

“We also implore especially, all Assembly members and government appointees of the Akatsi North District Assembly to reconsider their stance on the nominee of the President.

“Besides, we are pleading that they consider the urgent developmental needs of the District and confirm the nominee this time to stir the affairs of the District.

Mr. Patu is a known workaholic, result oriented, and dedicated to the development efforts of the area, and we are confident that he will work assiduously to enhance the socio-economic development of the District,” Mr Dzorkpe assured.

The release expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic for re-nominating the old student and with hopes that he would be successful during the second ballot on him scheduled for Monday, October 25, 2021.