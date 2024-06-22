Conflict Brews in Adoagyiri as Installation of new Chief Sparks Outrage

The serene community of Adoagyiri near Nsawam has been thrown into disarray following a contentious attempt to install a new chief sanctioned by Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, the Okyehene of the Abuakwa traditional area.

Tensions escalated last Thursday when men allegedly sent by Amoatia Ofori Panin stormed the community to perform customary rites for the installation and introduction of a new chief.

This activity was carried out under heavy armed landguards and police presence purportedly acting on orders from the Okyehene.

This move has incited strong opposition from the community’s kingmakers and residents.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Adoagyiri, Abakumahene of Adoagyiri, Nana Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa vehemently denounced the new installation as illegitimate, citing that Adoagyiri does not fall under the jurisdiction of Abuakwa, thus stripping the Okyehene of authority to appoint a chief for the community.

Accusations were also directed the Kyebi Divisional Police Commander, whom locals allege colluded with self-serving elders to enforce a new chief on them against the will of Adoagyiri’s traditional leaders.

They expressed profound disappointment and anger towards Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II for what they described as an unlawful intrusion into their traditional affairs.

Also,Ahenenana Hene Nana Anigyei Bosomfo condemned the deployment of armed forces to impose Ntiamoah as chief, an act they deemed criminal.

They affirmed their allegiance to Afutu Dompreh II, their recognized chief under the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, emphasizing historical and customary ties that firmly place Adoagyiri outside Abuakwa’s sphere of influence.

They refuted claims by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council that Adoagyiri lacked legitimate leadership, citing documented proof of Afutu Dompreh II’s recognition by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The community leaders vowed to resist any further attempts to undermine their autonomy and reiterated their allegiance to the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, calling on the public to disregard what they termed as baseless assertions by Abuakwa’s authorities.Amoatia also intention to outdoor those illegal chiefs on the 29th June