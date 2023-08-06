Conflict to cost Ukraine nearly US$50 billion this year – PM

Ukraine’s conflict-related budget expenditures will reach about 1.8 trillion hryvnia (about 49.2 billion U.S. dollars) this year, the government press service reported Friday, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“A hundred percent of taxes paid by businesses and citizens go to support the needs of the security and defense forces,” Shmyhal said.

Besides, Ukraine has already attracted 28 billion dollars in financial aid from partners this year, he added.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Ukraine’s military expenditures reached about 44 billion dollars last year.