Ghana’s Inflation Struggle Intensifies Amid Clashing Fiscal, Monetary Policies

Ghana’s economic stability efforts face mounting scrutiny as conflicting measures by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the government risk undermining inflation control.

While the central bank raises interest rates to curb price surges, the state slashes borrowing costs, sparking concerns over contradictory strategies.

The BoG increased its policy rate by 100 basis points to 28% in March 2025, aiming to tighten liquidity and rein in inflation, which eased slightly to 23.1% in February from 23.8% in December 2024. However, food inflation climbed to 28.1%, and the cedi depreciated by 5.3% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 15.53 GHS/USD—a decline exacerbating import costs and inflationary pressures.

Simultaneously, the government reduced Treasury bill rates sharply, cutting the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day rates to 15.74%, 16.93%, and 18.85%, respectively, down from 26.93%, 27.69%, and 28.90%. While this lowers state borrowing expenses, analysts warn it could spur fiscal expansion, countering the BoG’s monetary tightening.

“This policy misalignment creates market uncertainty and risks prolonging inflation,” noted a March 2025 report by IMANI, a Accra-based policy think tank. The group cautioned that unchecked government spending might force further rate hikes, straining businesses already grappling with average lending rates of 30.12%.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reliant on credit, face stifled growth as borrowing costs deter investment. Meanwhile, the cedi’s weakness persists despite BoG efforts to attract foreign capital through higher yields.

IMANI urged structural reforms, including export diversification and fiscal discipline, to address root causes. Without coordinated policies, Ghana’s inflation battle may remain fraught with volatility, testing resilience in its economic framework.