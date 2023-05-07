Confusion Hits Gomoa Fetteh after Appeals Court Judgement

The Court of Appeal has given a judgement on a case filed by Traditional Leaders of Gomoa Fetteh at the Gomoa East in the Central Region over a claim of being landguards terrorising residents and developers at Fetteh Kakraba.

Traditional leaders at Fetteh Kakraba had won the case at the Winneba High Court restraining the people of Gomoa Fetteh from the land because according to them they were acting as landguards in the area.

The duo had been litigating over the ownership of lands at Fetteh Kakraba over the years which Gomoa Fetteh filed an appeal to reverse the ruling pronounced by the Winneba High Court that they are landguards and that should restrain themselves from the land.

Given the judgement on the appeal filed at the Accra Court of Appeal, the three-member panel chaired by Justice Philip Bright Mensah ruled that the claims that the people of Gomoa Fetteh have been acting as landguards is unsubstantiated, however, ownership over the lands of Fetteh Kakraba remains in the name of the people of Fetteh Kakraba.

After the ruling, the people of Gomoa Fetteh took to the streets that it had won the case claiming ownership of Fetteh Kakraba lands.

But the lawyer for the respondents (Fetteh Kakraba) Roland Atta kesse Hamilton speaking to a section of the media said that the ruling has been misconstrued by the people of Gomoa Fetteh.

He said the court gave a ruling on the issue of landguards and restraining and not on the ownership of the lands.

He said (Respondents) Fetteh Kakraba have in their possession of three judgements won at Swedru, Cape Coast, and Winneba High Courts, and that has not been quashed by any court of competent jurisdiction.

By Sika Tetteh