Confusion in Shai-Osudoku NDC over venue for polls 

Tension is rising in the Shai-Osudoku Constituency over the venue for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress.

An executive who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on anonymity, said three days to the primaries, the Constituency executive members were divided over where the polls should be held.

Shai-Osudoku, commonly known as ‘twin constituency’ has communities widely spread several kilometres apart and away from the district capital, Dodowa.

As a result, three centres have been proposed to host the primaries-Asutuare Junction, Ghanata Senior High School and Word of Faith Junior High School in Dodowa, with the leadership unable to have a consensus.

Due to unpredictable weather conditions and the long distances some delegates would have to travel from communities like Mormikope and Natriku to vote, some executive members proposed Asutuare Junction.

“In fairness and not to disenfranchise any delegate from voting as well as having a smooth process, majority of the 21 members in a meeting over this issue chose Asutuare Junction,” the source said.

However, some executive members are said to be insisting that the Word of Faith Junior High School host the primaries.

In 2015, the primaries were held at the Word of Faith Junior High School, but some delegates said it had limited space for positioning of election materials, delegates and cars.

On Wednesday, May 10, the executives, including two aspirants, Madam Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the incumbent MP; Prof Dr Micheal Kpessa-Whyte and a representative of Mr David Tetteh Assumeng, another aspirant and former MP and the Dodowa Police Command held a meeting over the issue.

The GNA gathered that the meeting was inconclusive because the majority of the members were not in favour of the primaries taking place at the Word of Faith Junior High School.

Speaking in an interview with Mr Assumeng, he said: “The meeting ended in stalemate and at the moment, we need the Regional Office to listen to our issue and give a directive. We don’t have time.”