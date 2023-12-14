“Congapiano” is DJ Jeff Paschal Amapiano Banger

Germany Based Nigerian DJ and Record Producer has dropped his debut Amapiano sounds titled Congapiano. Released on December, 2023.

Paschal Chisom Onwumah known Professionally as DJ Jeff Paschal, is a Nigerian Disc Jockey and Record Producer based in Berlin, Germany. In this month, DJ Jeff Paschal has released an Extended play title Vibes and Chills of which Congapiano was the first track on his project.

Congapiano was Produced by

DJ Jeff Paschal and has developed love for music production and has ventured into music making, delivering good mixes and making remixes Of songs.

His sound is an Afro/Amapiano genre. “CongaPiano” takes listeners on a rhythmic journey through the vibrant Amapiano mode, DJ Jeff Paschal intertwines traditional Afrobeats sounds, Dance music with Amapiano elements, resulting in a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshing.