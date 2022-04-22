Congo and Italy signs gas supply deal

Italy’s ENI group on Thursday signed a declaration of intent to increase gas production and export with the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville, the Congolese capital.

This deal was signed in the presence of the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Claude Gakosso and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Italy’s Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani and the Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean Richard Itoua.

In accordance with the deal, Italy will start to import gas from the Central African nation, primarily through the development of a liquefied natural gas project that ENI plans to bring on stream in 2023, with a capacity of more than 3 million tonnes a year, read a statement released by ENI.

The Congo and ENI have also agreed to promote decarbonization and sustainable energy transition in the country.

“Congo is going to be a champion in the development of gas for export, electricity, but also in technologies that will help the world reduce oil consumption and CO2 pollution,” Claudio Descalzi, the chief executive officer of ENI, told the press, stressing that “for Congo and Italy, it is a partnership for the future of all humanity.”

ENI has been the second largest oil operator in the Congo for nearly 50 years.

The Italian government has finalized its latest deals to secure fresh gas supplies from the Congo and Angola, a move that is intended to reduce energy reliance on Russia. On Wednesday, Italy and Angola signed a declaration of intent to develop “new” natural gas ventures and increase exports to Italy, according to a statement from the Italian foreign minister. Enditem