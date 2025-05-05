Congo Reverses Starlink Ban, Approves Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reversed its earlier ban on Starlink, granting Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider an official license to operate in the country.

The decision signals a major policy shift after authorities blocked the service last year, citing national security risks.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has been aggressively expanding across Africa, securing recent approvals in Somalia and Lesotho. The DRC—where only 30% of the population had internet access as of 2023, according to the International Telecommunication Union—represents a critical market for the company’s low-latency, high-speed satellite connectivity.

The Congolese Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ARPTC), which had previously banned Starlink and warned users of penalties, confirmed the licensing approval on Friday. No explanation was given for the sudden reversal, though earlier concerns centered on fears that rebel groups, including the Rwandan-backed M23 in eastern Congo, could exploit the technology. Military officials had argued that unregulated internet access might aid insurgent communications.

The move comes as Starlink explores expansion into neighboring Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni recently met with company representatives to discuss potential deployment.

For Congo, Starlink’s entry could prove transformative. With vast regions lacking reliable terrestrial infrastructure, the service may bridge gaps in education, healthcare, and commerce while improving emergency response capabilities. However, questions linger over how authorities will mitigate security risks while ensuring broader digital inclusion a balancing act that will shape the rollout’s long-term impact.

The approval reflects a broader African trend, as governments weigh the benefits of next-generation connectivity against regulatory and geopolitical concerns. As Starlink’s footprint grows, its success in Congo could set a precedent for other underserved yet security-sensitive markets.