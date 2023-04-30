Congo to build natural gas liquefaction center in its economic capital

The President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Tuesday laid the foundation stone to mark the official commencement of the construction of the natural gas liquefaction center in Pointe-Noire, the Congolese economic hub.

At an estimated cost of 600 million U.S. dollars, the center aims to meet national needs in terms of liquefied gas. It is one of the largest in the country with a production capacity of 6 million tonnes for its first phase and 4 million tonnes for its second phase.

The construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

The center aims to solve at the same time the environmental pollution exposed to the neighboring populations, in particular, and Pointe-Noire.

For the Congolese authorities, the implementation of the center will allow Congo to be among the exporting countries of liquefied gas. Enditem