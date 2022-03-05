Congo to ease several COVID-19 health restrictions

The government of the Republic of the Congo announced Monday its decision to ease several health measures against the COVID-19, including the reopening of the land and river borders and lifting of the curfew.

Given the pandemic evolution in the country, the Congolese government decided to reopen its land and river borders which were closed in 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic, and lift the curfew in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire, the country’s two largest cities and the epicenters of the pandemic, according to Congolese Minister of Communication Thierry Moungalla.

The government has also allowed the reopening of nightclubs and other enclosed and recreational spaces while requiring all customers to present vaccination certificates before entry. Sports and mass activities are also authorized to resume, as the mandatory COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers have also been abolished.

The Republic of the Congo has so far recorded a total of 23,967 cases, with 378 deaths. Enditem