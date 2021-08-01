Congolese President Sassou Nguesso calls for action for national reconciliation in Libya

President of Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, also chairman of the High-Level Committee of the African Union (AU) on Libya, on Tuesday called on Libyan political actors to take action for national reconciliation.

The Congolese president “reiterated his appeal to all Libyan political actors to go beyond (…) by working resolutely and continuously for unity, peace and national reconciliation,” read a statement issued at the end of an official visit to Brazzaville of the President of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Menfi.

During their meetings, the two leaders stressed the requirements regarding the success of the next general election in Libya, scheduled for Dec. 24, and the urgent need to deepen the process of national reconciliation, according to the statement.

The Congolese president has received Libyan officials on several occasions in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, and has hosted dialogues between Libyan protagonists, as to reach a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Libya. Enditem