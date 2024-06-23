Congo’s Conkouati-Douli National Park Faces Threat from Oil Exploration

On World Rainforest Day, environmentalists and local NGOs rally against plans to drill for oil in Congo’s biodiverse Conkouati-Douli National Park, warning of dire consequences for wildlife and communities.

Article:

Kinshasa, June 22, 2024 (BBC/CNN) – Just months after securing a $50 million forest protection deal at COP 28, Congo has granted an oil exploration permit to a little-known Chinese firm within Conkouati-Douli National Park, renowned as the country’s most biodiverse reserve.

Earth Insight’s latest analysis reveals the permit overlaps 26% of the park, endangering over 1,000 km2 of pristine tropical forest. This move has sparked outrage from local NGOs and environmentalists, who fear catastrophic impacts on wildlife, including Western lowland gorillas, chimpanzees, and forest elephants.

Established in 1999 and spanning 5,000 km2, Conkouati-Douli National Park is not only a Ramsar site but also a crucial ecosystem where Congo’s rainforest meets the Atlantic. It supports vital species and sustains approximately 7,000 residents across thirty villages.

Stella Tchoukep of Greenpeace Africa asserts, “Biodiversity is not just about tourism; it’s our clean air, water, and future. Protecting Conkouati-Douli is a test of African leadership in safeguarding our natural heritage amidst global climate challenges.”

The decision to greenlight oil exploration contradicts international conservation efforts supported by major donors like the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union. These initiatives aim to preserve Congo’s forests while fostering sustainable development.

Concerns intensify as Earth Insight and thirteen Congolese NGOs call for donors to halt conservation funding until the oil permit is revoked. They argue that oil spills, similar to those documented in other Congolese regions, could devastate both biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Anna Bebbington, Senior Spatial Analyst at Earth Insight, emphasizes, “Opening Conkouati-Douli to extractive activities risks fragmenting critical landscapes and undermining ecosystem services vital to regional stability.”

The international community faces mounting pressure to reconcile economic interests with environmental protection, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable forest management practices in Congo and beyond.