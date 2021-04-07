Denis Sassou-N'Guesso

The Republic of the Congo’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday confirmed the re-election of President Denis Sassou Nguesso after provisional results gave him victory in the central African country two weeks ago.

Sassou NGuesso won with 88.4 percent of votes against 7.96 percent for Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, and 1.92 percent for Mathias Dzon, according to the court.

Overall, the voting took place without incidents in the country, announced the Interior Minister Raymond Mboulou on national television.

In their respective reports made public on March 23 on the conduct of the presidential election on March 21, the various observation missions, in particular those of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the African Union (AU), unanimously welcomed the conduct of the ballots, despite some malfunctions.

Having also congratulated the Congolese people who voted calmly throughout the national territory, the observation missions called on the candidates to accept the results of the ballot boxes and to appeal, in the event of a dispute, to the litigation judge electoral.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUgandan police officers charged over illegal possession of ivory
Next articleInternational partners appeal to Somali leaders to reach deal on election
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here