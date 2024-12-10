Congratulatory Message To President-Elect John Dramani Mahama From Martin Amidu

President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, I send you my good wishes on this occasion of your well-deserved and landslide victory despite the incumbent machinations of the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the just ended Presidential election on 7 December 2024. Nature’s justice has prevailed over self-centred human desires and intentions.

The determination of President Nana Akufo-Addo to use all the means of state power at his disposal to deny you any chance of a free, fair and transparent election that would allow the electorate to voluntarily choose their next President was self-evident in rhetoric, action and deed even to the last hour of the vote.

The wise decision of the Ghanaian electorate in electing you with a massive vote in the first round of voting as our President was a demonstration of their determination to disabuse the minds of the political elite, deep state apparatus, the incumbent government and its presidential candidate of the presumption that the ordinary Ghanaian is a zombified yokel without common sense to make impassioned decisions based on his national self-interest in the face of incumbency incentives dangled before him just before elections.

The purposeful decision of the Ghanaian electorate not to create any situation for a run-off Presidential election shows the appreciation of the electorate of the dynamics of politics when faced with a government which has wantonly abused the trust they placed in it almost eight years to the date of the election on 7 December 2024.

The fact that the Ghanaian electorate made you, John Dramani Mahama, President-elect, the beneficiary of their decision and vote underscores their belief that you have learnt lessons from past mistakes as President of Ghana and they can trust you to clean the mess the President Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has accumulated despite the promises and hopes held out to Ghanaians when they gave the pair the Presidency with their votes eight years ago.

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, I congratulate you with all my mind, heart, and soul for your perseverance and for this victory that will allow you to make a positive and beneficial impact on the lives of the ordinary citizen on the streets as President of the Republic of Ghana. There is great enthusiasm and hope in the air for the people of Ghana, the ECOWAS sub-region and Africa in general for the peaceful election and change of government at the ballot box as portending an African renaissance of good governance under your leadership.

I have no doubt that as the President-elect you are aware that the people of Ghana expect your new government to conduct an audit of what brought the economy of Ghana into a mess and generated intense suffering for the ordinary Ghanaian while the government and its political elite lived a good life. You promised them to open the books to have the people informed of how their resources were used during the past eight years to instil probity, transparency and accountability in Government as demanded by the 1992 Constitution.

Your victory is mainly due to the confidence the people have in you to entrust to you their mandate to clean the on-going economic mess and get our looted monies back to the Republic of Ghana in the shortest possible time. I pray that upon your assumption of office on 7th January 2025 you will as the President of Ghana with your Government, and the new Parliament of Ghana reciprocate the trust and confidence reposed in you at these elections by getting our looted monies back in the shortest possible time. The Agyapa Royalties Transactions which Parliament was promised on oath in 2021 will be investigated under the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is still waiting for your government. Ghanaians are watching what kind of clean unsullied institutions you will use to fight corruption, and economic crimes.

It is my hope that in endeavouring to fulfil your promises to the people of Ghana, particularly in auditing the past you will use state institutions that are independent, impartial, and professional in the discharge of their assignments underpinned by the presumption of innocence which every Ghanaian is entitled to under the 1992 Constitution. Fanfare and trials in the court of public opinion demeans professionalism in auditing and investigations as instruments of impartial justice.

The landslide victory you were given at the polls exhibits the trust and the expectations of the electorate in and from you. May your experience, lessons learnt from the past, and diligence enable you to carry all Ghanaians along as their President including those who did not vote for you. This is the only way for you to leave a legacy of a government determined to achieve the common purpose of rebuilding a strong, motivated and united Ghana that will demonstrate the expected leadership on the African continent and the world at large. May God guide, guard, and bless you in the difficult task ahead to always Put Ghana First.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

9 December 2024