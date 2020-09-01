Congress – the highest decision making body of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved monthly allowances and other financial benefits to the President of the Association and others.

The Congress on Tuesday at its 26th Ordinary session approved GHC 12,000 monthly allowance for the President, with the Vice President taking home GHC 7,000.

The package was contained in a proposal submitted by the Emoluments Committee of the GFA headed by the Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore, and were overwhelmingly approved at the Congress.

In addition members of the GFA Executive Council would receive GHS 4,000 monthly allowance.

The new arrangement would also see the GFA President receive GHS 1,600 as sitting allowance for EXCO meetings, with GHS 1,400 and GHS 1,300 going to the Vice President and Exco Council members respectively.

The GFA President would also receive $500 per day on every international travel assignment, with $400 going to the Vice President, whilst Executive Council members would receive $300.

For domestic travels, the GFA President would be given GHS 600 per day for accommodation and transport, GHS 500 going to the Vice President, and GHS 400 for the Executive Council members.