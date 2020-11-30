Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) with funding support from the Plan International Ghana has held a Workshop on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Services in schools for some stakeholders from the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

According to the organisers -CONIWAS the day’s workshop was to afford stakeholders the opportunity to share their views on its (CONIWAS) Position Paper on WASH and MHM in Schools.

The day’s workshop which was held on Wednesday 25th November at Sun Lodge Hotel in Accra brought together 30 participants made up of representatives from GES, SHEP, development partners, NGOS and in the wash sector and the media.

Speaking in an interview with Todaygh.com on the sidelines at the workshop, the Executive Secretary of CONIWAS, Mrs. Basilia Nanbigne said the rationale behind the workshop is to enhance quality and access to MHM services in schools.

She explained that menstrual hygiene is a developmental challenge for girls and women in Ghana which requires immediate attention to address it. Saying if these challenges faced by women especially girls are not addressed will have negative implications for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 12.

The Executive Secretary of CONIWAS hinted that the final document will be addressed to state and non-state actors whose responsibilities it is to ensure the school environment is clean, safe and conducive for learning especially for girls.

On her part, the Gender and Influencing Specialist at Plan International Ghana, Madam Lillian Bruce addressing participants at the workshop reiterate her outfit’s commitment to ensure menstrual hygiene related challenges do not take away girls from school or stop them from developing their God given potentials.

She opined that menstrual hygiene has become a silent killer for many girls’ dreams because of the needs that come with it. “For this and other reasons, Plan International Ghana sees menstruation and issues related to proper Menstrual Hygiene Management systems as key to every girl/women development,” Madam Lillian Bruce stated.

She disclosed that Plan International Ghana has over the years constructed girl friendly WASH facilities in the various schools in their catchment or operational areas to ensure that girls stay in school throughout the educational cycle.

The Gender and Influencing Specialist, therefore, advised participants to take a progressive steps to ensure that every girl has an opportunity to develop her potential.

Story: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH

Writer’s email: [email protected]