CONIWAS Urges Industry Players to Support Advocacy for Standardized Reusable Sanitary Pads

The recent surge in attention towards endorsing locally produced reusable menstrual pads, deemed more affordable and readily available, has spurred a call for standardization and certification.

The Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) is at the forefront of this advocacy, emphasizing the imperative for industry stakeholders to unite in expediting the standardization process.

The Coalition holds the view that menstrual hygiene is a fundamental component of women’s health, dignity, and general well-being and should not be trivialized or mocked.

This was made known by the President of the Coalition, Ms Beata Awinpoka Akanyeni at the just-ended stakeholder engagement in Accra organized by the Coalition in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority GSA, to discuss the standardization process of the product.

Whilst lauding the GSA for their support in ensuring that the standardization of the menstrual product is assured, Ms Akanyeni prayed the Authority would collaborate with the Foods and Drugs Authority, FDA, for the certification process to go through, adding that the responsibility lies in the hands of the two authorities to develop, set standard and issue certification as indicated in the section 3.2.2 of the 2010 Environmental Sanitation Policy.

She noted that due to financial challenges faced by women and girls in rural areas, they encounter difficulties in affording menstrual products for proper disposal.

The President of the Coalition maintained that this has resulted in their vulnerability since they use unhygienic materials to control blood flow.

Ms Akanyeni acknowledged efforts played by members of the Coalition and urged them to help develop a conceptual documentation that would help fast-track the GSA’s Standardization process. She called on all to give their support in their advocacy in reaching out to the poor and needy in society.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye