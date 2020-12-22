Media General, owners of Connect FM in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has organized a weeklong trade fair at Sekondi to offer traders and buyers a larger platform to trade during the festive season.

The trade fair tagged “Sekonde Bronya” is billed to rope in other fun activities, which will start from December 24 to run along with the fair.

The trade Fair had brought life back to Sekondi which hitherto boomed with businesses but is fast loosing that ancient accolade of a vibrant city within the twin-city.

Nana Osei Asare, the Regional Manager for Media General and the Head of Station for Connect FM, said one of their core mandates was to help promote brands and help local manufacturers to market their goods and services.

The week-long fair, attracted patron from Tamale, Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi who have displayed various products including organic products for weight management, African print and accessories, Straw woven handbags, baskets, hats and leather sandals as well as skincare products.

He said, it was very necessary to bring business together to help such businesses increase their revenue base.

Miss Priscilla Bagina, the CEO of Bagina’s Northern Collection (BNC) dealers in Shea butter, groundnut paste, dawadawa, straw woven handbags, baskets, hats and fans, expressed her joy to be part of the trade fair and said it was a great opportunity to be connected with many more buyers.

Miss Mimi Eshun who sells herbal body products with the brand name,”Mimi beauty plus”, said she was participating in the trade fair to build her brand, introduce the products to a larger audience and get more customers.

She commended Connect FM for organizing the fair and was hopeful to sell all her products by the end of the fair.