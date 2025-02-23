Connected Banking Summit 2025 Charts Africa’s Digital Finance Future

The 18th Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 united global banking leaders, fintech innovators, and cybersecurity experts in Accra, Ghana, for a pivotal dialogue on Africa’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Against a backdrop of accelerating digital adoption and mounting cyber risks, the summit emerged as a critical forum for addressing the opportunities and challenges shaping the continent’s economic trajectory.

Dr. Dominic Oduro–Antwi, President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, opened the event with a compelling case for fintech as a catalyst for financial inclusion. “Africa’s unbanked populations are no longer an untapped market but a frontier of innovation,” he argued, citing mobile money platforms and blockchain solutions revolutionizing access to credit and savings. His optimism contrasted sharply with urgent warnings from Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako of Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, who stressed that “digital finance cannot thrive without ironclad security frameworks,” particularly as AI-powered fraud escalates.

The tension between innovation and security dominated discussions. Benjamin Okolie of Kaspersky underscored AI’s dual role—enhancing fraud detection while arming cybercriminals with sophisticated tools. Meanwhile, Thairu Ndungu of Consolidated Bank Ghana advocated for generative AI to automate back-office processes, predicting it could slash operational costs by 30% for institutions willing to invest. Not all voices leaned on technology alone: Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications urged cross-industry collaboration, noting that telecom partnerships have already reduced mobile fraud by 22% in West Africa.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) took center stage as Folake Egunjobi of Thunes highlighted how streamlined B2B payment systems are empowering businesses in Nigeria and Kenya. “Delayed settlements once crippled supply chains,” she remarked. “Real-time cross-border transactions are now unlocking growth for thousands of SMEs.” William Danso-Abeam of Ecobank Ghana echoed this, linking digital lending platforms to a 15% uptick in microloan approvals across rural communities.

Yet progress hinges on trust. Alex Ntow of EITBS Limited warned that data breaches could derail Africa’s digital banking boom, urging institutions to adopt zero-trust architectures. Dami Adebari of HID Global tempered this, cautioning against security measures that alienate users: “Biometric authentication fails if customers find it intrusive. Balance is non-negotiable.”

Panel debates amplified these themes. A cybersecurity roundtable grappled with the dilemma of rapid innovation versus robust defenses, with FPG Technologies’ Toheeb Mohammed advocating for “resilience-by-design” in all digital products. Conversely, customer experience experts like Backbase’s Mohamed Mousa pushed for hyper-personalization, suggesting AI could tailor services to individual spending habits without compromising privacy.

Sponsors like Thunes, Kaspersky, and Prudential Bank Ghana underscored the event’s commercial stakes, reflecting the scramble for dominance in Africa’s $1.2 trillion digital payments market. Media partners extended the summit’s reach, amplifying discussions to audiences in Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg.

As the curtain fell, organizers hinted at sharper regulatory debates and AI ethics at the 2026 East Africa edition. For now, the summit’s legacy lies in its stark reminder: Africa’s financial revolution will be neither linear nor without risk. Yet with collaboration and cautious optimism, the continent’s banks may yet rewrite the rules of global finance.

While the summit celebrated technological leaps, quieter conversations revealed unease. Several attendees privately questioned if AI-driven solutions could outpace the human expertise needed to implement them. Others warned that infrastructure gaps—like spotty internet in rural areas—remain the unglamorous bottleneck to progress. Africa’s digital future, it seems, will be forged not just in boardrooms, but in the trenches of accessibility and education.