Conquering Stars of Ghana Introduce American Football in Yendi

Ghana’s first American Football National team, Conquering Stars of Ghana visited Yendi in the Northern Region.

The decision forms part of their community engagement to support and promote the development of the sport.

Among the delegation that visited the Gbewaa Palace of Yaa Naa to officially introduce the game include Mashqur Omari, Prince Becker, Maxwell Amoako, Faisal Mukaila, Emmanuel Agbetor and Coach Mohammed.

The introductory camp of American football which came off on 24th to 25th February, 2023 in Yendi, witnessed 40 youth among which 20 have been shortlisted for a further development camp in Accra next month during the Africa Sports festival.

The president of Titans of Africa, Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi in his remarks emphasized the need for much attention on the youth.

Adding that, the mission to reignite communities with American football is being accomplished.

“The young men there are born athletic and if they are given the needed attention, they can be the next stars of the country,” he said.

According to him, plans have been outlined to engage youth in other regions across the country.