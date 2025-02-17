Conquerors Sporting Club Triumph at 2025 Greater Accra Rugby Sevens Championship

In a display of sheer dominance, Conquerors Sporting Club emerged as the undisputed champions of the 2025 Greater Accra Rugby Association (GARA) Sevens competition.

The thrilling tournament, held at the Legon Rugby Sports Stadium, saw the club’s men’s and women’s teams deliver commanding performances, cementing their status as rugby powerhouses in the region.

The men’s team sealed their victory with a resounding 20-0 win over Accra Rugby Club in the final, showcasing a blend of tactical brilliance and attacking flair. Not to be outdone, the Conquerors Ladies mirrored their male counterparts’ success, overpowering Melike Rugby Club 22-0 to claim the women’s title. The double triumph was a testament to the club’s dedication and growing influence in Ghanaian rugby.

For their efforts, both Conquerors teams were awarded trophies and products from sponsors, while runners-up Accra Rugby Club and third-placed Hunters Rugby Club also received recognition for their performances. The tournament, organized by the newly elected GARA leadership, highlighted the region’s burgeoning rugby talent and set the stage for further growth.

GARA Vice President Hails Rugby’s Progress

Hajj Abdul Samad, Vice President of GARA, expressed his delight at the tournament’s success, emphasizing the strides rugby has made in Ghana. “This competition marks the beginning of a new era for us,” he said. “We are building momentum, and Ghana Rugby is on an upward trajectory. Our focus is on expanding the sport through initiatives like school leagues, community rugby, and grassroots programs such as ‘Get Into Rugby.’”

Samad also underscored the importance of inspiring young talent, particularly in rugby-rich communities like Mamobi and Madina. “When young players see tournaments like this, it motivates them to take up the sport. That’s why we’re committed to making this an annual event and are grateful to our sponsors for their support,” he added.

Looking ahead, GARA has outlined an ambitious calendar, including another sevens tournament in April, a transition to the 15s format later in the year, and the introduction of a ‘Captain’s Teams Tournament.’ The President’s Cup and a structured school rugby league are also in the pipeline, signaling a bright future for the sport in Ghana.

Accra Rugby Club Coach Remains Optimistic

Despite falling short in the final, Accra Rugby Club’s head coach, Robert Oram, remained positive about his team’s performance. “Losing the final is disappointing, but these tournaments are invaluable for our younger players to gain experience,” he said. “We’re focused on improving and aim to go one step further in the 15s competition this year.”

Oram also revealed plans for the club to tour Abidjan in May, building on last year’s successful trip to Togo. Additionally, the club is exploring opportunities to host international teams in Ghana, further elevating the sport’s profile. Beyond competition, Oram stressed the importance of promoting rugby as a viable alternative to football. “There’s so much untapped talent in Ghana. We’re committed to nurturing it and giving young athletes a chance to excel,” he said.

For Conquerors’ standout player Nhyira Owusu-Ansah, the victory was particularly sweet, given the team’s past struggles against Accra Rugby Club. “Last year was tough, especially after losing to them. That defeat pushed us to work harder, and today’s win is the result of that effort,” he said. “Accra Rugby Club is a strong team, and beating them required our best performance.”

Owusu-Ansah also highlighted the need for more competitive matches to sharpen the team’s skills. “Regular high-level competition is crucial for our development. More tournaments like this will help us raise our standards and perform better on bigger stages,” he added.

The tournament concluded with Conquerors Sporting Club crowned champions, followed by Accra Rugby Club in second place and Hunters Rugby Club in third. Melike Rugby Club, Accra Majestic, African Warriors RFC, Dansoman Hurricanes, and Idas Sports Rugby Club rounded out the standings.

The 2025 GARA Rugby Sevens competition was proudly sponsored by Procus Ghana Ltd, the makers of Kivo, Soft Care, and Kleesoft products. With rugby gaining momentum across the country, the future of the sport in Ghana looks brighter than ever. As GARA continues to roll out its development initiatives, the stage is set for Ghanaian rugby to reach new heights on both the regional and international fronts.