Conservationists Warn Against Risks of Parrot Farming to Protect Endangered Species

Conservationists and animal welfare experts have raised alarms about the potential dangers of commercial captive-breeding as a strategy to protect endangered parrot species.

A recent public lecture in Kampala, Uganda, convened by NatureUganda in collaboration with World Animal Protection, brought together over 100 participants from the conservation and animal welfare communities to discuss the risks and challenges of such practices. The discussions highlighted the potential harm that the trade in captive-bred parrots could inflict on wild populations and suggested alternative strategies for ensuring their protection.

Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, stressed the need for caution, stating, “We’ve organized this lecture to consider how best to protect Uganda’s parrots and raise awareness about the risks of commercial breeding. Even if we set aside the animal welfare and public health risks, the conservation implications of expanding parrot farming are profound. The practice could exacerbate the very challenges it aims to solve, jeopardizing fragile ecosystems and accelerating species decline.”

This public lecture comes on the heels of a recent study published in Conservation Biology, which evaluated the potential benefits and risks of “parrot farming.” The study examined 16 threatened parrot species, many of which are facing population declines due to overexploitation and illegal trade. The research explored the feasibility of using captive-breeding programs to reduce pressure on wild parrot populations and curb the demand for wild-caught birds.

The findings of the study were troubling. While captive breeding could theoretically ease the pressure on wild parrot populations, the effectiveness of such programs is highly dependent on the species in question and the context in which they are implemented. The research revealed significant gaps in understanding, particularly concerning the unintended consequences of parrot farming. For example, increasing the supply of one species may inadvertently drive up demand for rarer, more endangered species, worsening the crisis. Moreover, the commercial viability of parrot farming is questionable when the costs of regulation and enforcement are taken into account.

Dr. Rowan Martin, the senior author of the study and Director of Bird Trade Programmes at the World Parrot Trust, who was present at the event, explained the complex dynamics of the parrot trade. “The interactions between species in the trade are complex. Increasing the supply of one parrot species can often drive demand for rarer, more endangered species. Furthermore, large-scale parrot farming opens the door to illegal trade and laundering, putting further pressure on species already on the brink.”

The event organizers emphasized the urgent need for strong conservation measures to protect parrots, particularly those species at risk of extinction. They called on policymakers to carefully consider the evidence before endorsing parrot farming as a viable conservation solution, urging that the protection of endangered species must take precedence over commercial interests.

Achilles Byaruhanga, Executive Director of NatureUganda, highlighted the broader implications of preserving Uganda’s parrots. “Protecting Uganda’s parrots is not just about saving an iconic species—it’s about preserving a vital part of our biodiversity,” Byaruhanga said. “The speakers in this public lecture have raised critical concerns and provided solutions to secure a future for our endangered birds, particularly the African Grey Parrots. If these solutions are implemented, we don’t have to worry about the future of this unique species.”

The lecture served as a call to action, urging stakeholders across Uganda and beyond to prioritize the protection of parrots through sustainable and ethical means, rather than relying on potentially harmful and unsustainable practices like commercial parrot farming.