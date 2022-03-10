Conservative Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korea President Election

During his campaign Mr Yoon had also leant heavily into a support base of young men, some of whom declared that there was no systemic gender discrimination in South Korea.

Demographic breakdowns of the vote showed that many had voted for the third female candidate Sim Sang-jung who’d advocated for gender equality, the BBC’s Laura Bicker reports.

In the foreign policy space, Yoon has promised a tougher “reset” on relations with China and North Korea and indications of closer ties with the US.

The White House has already sent its congratulations to Mr Yoon, saying US President Joe Biden is looking forward to further expanding the two countries ties

Yoon will become president but with a Democratic Party-majority in the single-house National Assembly. The incumbent Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party had to step down due to constitutional five-year limits of the presidential term.

– BBC