Consider insurance in your New Year resolutions-NIC

Mr Justice Peprah Agyei, Western Regional Area Manager of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) has admonished Ghanaians to consider insurance in their New Year resolutions.

According to him, insurance played a critical role in the financial wellbeing and helped to provide financial security to families in most difficult moments.

“As people move through life, find a partner, raise a family, and maybe start a business, the importance of insurance in a long term plan increases, in that insurance is all about providing a financial safety net that helps to take care of ourself and loved ones when they need it the most”, Mr Agyei said in an interview with the GNA.

He mentioned personal and family protection, reduction of stress during difficult times, having peace of mind and enjoying financial security as some of the benefits of insurance for which reason one could not utterly reject insurance.

Mr Agyei underscored the need for people to learn the risks associated with each of the projects in their New Year resolutions to take the necessary insurance policies against any natural and man-caused accidents.

“You insure your car and your home. But nothing is more important than your life and your ability to make a living. So it makes good sense to insure your greatest asset – you”, he said.

He said despite the bad perceptions about insurance, its benefits far outweighed many edifices saying insurance cushioned people in the case of risks.

He said families depended on financial support to enjoy a decent standard of living, and stressed the importance of insurance especially after starting a family.

He said, “None of us know what lies around the corner, unforeseen tragedies such as illness, injury or permanent disability, even death – can leave you and your family facing tremendous emotional stress, and even grief. With insurance in place, you or your family’s financial stress will be reduced, and you can focus on recovery and rebuilding your lives.

“No amount of money can replace your health and wellbeing-or the role you play in your family. But you can at least have peace of mind knowing that if anything happened to you, your family’s financial security is assisted by insurance”, Mr Agyei emphasized.