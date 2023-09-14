Consolidated Energy Service Chamber Ghana Launched

The Consolidated Energy Service Chamber, Ghana (CESCGHA), a mouthpiece for oil and gas service providers in Ghana’s upstream oil and gas industry has been launched at the premises of Petroleum Commission (PC) in Accra.

CESCGHA seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of indigenous Ghanaian companies in the energy sector and promote also the interest of its members in Africa and the global energy space.

The establishment of CESCGHA came to light as a result of the merger between the Ghana oil and Gas Service Providers Association.

The Board Members of the CESCGHA include Mr. Nuertey Adzeman, Chairman of the Chamber, Professor Vera Fiador, Mrs. Dela Quarshie-Twum, Kingsley Kofi Korankye, Ransford Kobina Arthur and Kwame Osei-Sarpong.

In his opening remarks at the launch, the Chairman of CESCGHA, Mr. Nuertey Adzeman explained the role of the Chamber and pointed out that its primary purpose is to create an environment that is geared towards the development of the energy industry.

“We are confident that the creation of the chamber will be an avenue through which CESCGHA will contribute effectively to the development of the oil and gas industry”, he said, adding that applying collaborative and innovative efforts will help create the needed opportunities for economic growth and development.

In an address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr congratulated CESCGHA for the establishment of the new chamber and however assured that the Commission is prepared to support and resource the Chamber to effectively carry out its operations.

He thus urged the Chamber to continue to strive to excellence and exhibit the highest professional standards to enable it serve as a reference point in the energy Chamber advocacy.

“The merger will encourage more Indigenous Ghanaian companies (IGCs) to join the Chamber to learn best practices in the oil and gas space”, he said and therefore called on members to competitively tender for bids and strategically position themselves and take advantage of the opportunities in the industry.

Report by Ben LARYEA