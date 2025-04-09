Consolidation Drive Aims to Revitalize Ghana’s SDI Sector

The Bank of Ghana is shifting its focus toward an industry-led consolidation strategy to reform the Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions sector.

In a media engagement following the 123rd Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Acting Head of the Banking Supervision Department, Ismail Adam, outlined plans to support strategic equity investments and strengthen governance structures.

The new framework is designed to counter what officials describe as a “mission drift” among some institutions that have strayed from their core purpose of extending financial services to underserved communities.

The regulator is working closely with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to develop a coherent plan that will not only enhance credit delivery and improve deposit mobilisation but also ensure the survival of well-governed and solvent entities. “The Bank of Ghana is now emphasising an industry-led consolidation to reshape the SDI sector.

This involves attracting equity from strategic investors – some are already engaging SDIs – and revamping governance to ensure proper oversight,” Mr. Adam said. He noted that the consolidation effort is crucial amid ongoing pressures from development partners and the International Monetary Fund, which has highlighted the need for a more robust framework to manage failing institutions.

The SDI sector, which includes rural and community banks, savings and loans companies, finance houses, and microfinance institutions, has long grappled with issues such as weak capitalisation and governance lapses.

Recent reforms by the central bank aim to preempt crises by encouraging institutions to revise their business models and prepare for mergers or acquisitions. This proactive approach contrasts with past reactive measures, such as taxpayer-funded bailouts and liquidations that have proven financially and reputationally costly.

Mr. Adam emphasized that liquidity support would be reserved for solvent institutions and is not intended as a substitute for a more sustainable resolution mechanism. He contrasted the current approach with previous Purchase and Assumption transactions, which allowed for a smoother transfer of deposits and maintained customer confidence.

The absence of an industry-funded resolution model, similar to Nigeria’s, continues to be a challenge, and the government is urged to move away from ad hoc fiscal arrangements that have in the past led to moral hazards and weakened accountability.

This consolidation initiative signals a broader rethinking of financial sector stability in Ghana. By relying on enhanced supervision and early warning systems rather than reactive liquidation measures, the Bank of Ghana aims to address risks within the system before they escalate.

The strategy seeks to integrate these efforts into a revitalised SDI framework that not only protects depositors but also supports the broader economic agenda of reaching underserved markets.

The move is widely seen as a necessary evolution in the regulatory approach, aligning the country’s financial sector with international best practices. In doing so, the Bank of Ghana hopes to preserve value and confidence in the system while setting a proactive course for future growth and stability in the SDI space.