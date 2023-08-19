Constant medical screening and early detection, key to saving lives

Dr. Mrs. Priscilla Anima Poku, Municipal Health Director of La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Health Directorate, says constant medical screening and early detection is key to saving lives.

She said it was important for everyone to be responsible for their health needs and wellbeing, hence the need for frequent checkups and early treatment when necessary.

The Municipal Health Director spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a free medical screening exercise at the Madina market, Accra, organised by the University of Ghana in partnership with La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Health Directorate with support from the University’s Medical and Social Science Units.

Free medical screenings, which form part of the University’s 75th anniversary celebrations, were held at various centres within the Municipality, including the Madina Main Market, Zongo Junction, Social Welfare and Madina Agbogbloshie.

Dr Mrs Poku stressed that it was necessary for individuals to take some time out of their busy schedules to check and know their health conditions.

She said: “For our market women, not that they do not have money to go to the hospital, but it is sometimes due to time constraints. Some of them may not access health as they should so periodically, we collaborate with institutions to do screening for them.”

She said as part of University of Ghana’s 75th anniversary, “we came down here to screen our market women, including patrons of the market and everyone within the municipality.”

The Municipal Health Director urged everyone to get to know their health status,” he added.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the community had been an integral part of the University’s journey over the past 75 years, hence the free medical screening and psycho-social support services to give back to the community.

She said: “We cannot celebrate 75 years and remain at the University and do all our activities and the community needs to feel the presence of the University, so we decided to come to the Municipality to offer health screening for the people.”

“We know that our market women are usually very busy, and they are unable to go for health screening as they should, that is why we decided to bring the hospital to their doorsteps and the opportunity for them to be screened,” she added.

Beneficiaries were screened for malaria test, malnutrition, Blood Pressure, Tuberculosis, eye problems, dental care, HIV, Random blood sugar, Hepatitis B, BMI, and COVID-19 vaccination.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the GNA were grateful to the University and its partners and called for more of such a activities.