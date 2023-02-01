Constituency Chairman concurs with Minority reshuffle

Mr George Adu, the Dormaa Central Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the change in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament as laudable and in the right direction.

He said the reshuffled by the leadership of the NDC would serve the supreme interest of the party, saying such “changes are normal and bound to happen as the party prepares for the Election 2024”.

Mr Adu therefore, urged followers and sympathisers of the party, particularly, those whose choice were affected by the reshuffle not to be resentful and eschew ill feelings, bitterness, and grudges for the sake of the NDC.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Mr Adu, however, said “it is rather vital to manage our issues well in a way that doesn’t negatively affect our fortunes in the next General Election.”

“The minority leadership in parliament are acting in the interest of the NDC in parliament, but not their individual interests and so the party must accept new changes in the leadership.”

“Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, our national chairman has stated emphatically that consultations for the reshuffled were being made when he was General Secretary and it is food that has happened”, he stated.

On the party’s preparations made so far on the impending parliamentary primaries at the constituency, he said aspirants would be required to fill nominations forms online, and later submit hard copies to the party.

“So far only two aspirants have expressed their interests to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries in the constituency and they include Mr John Adu Jack and Professor Kwame Agyenim Boateng,” he added, saying there was however, the possibility that the number would increase.

“We believe the delegates will make right decision to choose a candidate capable of annexing the parliamentary seat from the NPP after 23 years,” Mr Adu stated.

He said the NDC had proven track record in infrastructural development and good governance, and asked Ghanaians to have confidence in the party and vote for the NDC in the next general election.

Mr Adu said it was untrue that the constituency had endorsed the candidacy of the former President John Dramani Mahama as the 2024 Presidential Candidate, saying the “truth of the matter is that all the candidates such as Mr Kwabena Duffour and Mr Kwadwo Bonsu have all not picked their nomination forms yet”.