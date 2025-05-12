Constitutional Expert Calls for Stricter Ethics Rules After Controversial Cash Gift

Constitutional law scholar Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has urged immediate amendments to Ghana’s Code of Conduct for public officials following the viral video showing Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi distributing cash to celebrity evangelist Nana Agradaa.

The incident has reignited debate about ethical standards for government appointees.

As chairman of the Constitution Amendment Committee, Prempeh argues current regulations focus disproportionately on gift-taking while ignoring problematic gift-giving behavior. His proposed reforms would specifically target ostentatious displays of wealth by public servants, including banning private foundations operated by government appointees.

“The Code must notify public officers that accepting high office means being accountable for their visible lifestyle and spending,” Prempeh stated. His comments highlight a growing recognition that anti-corruption efforts require scrutiny of both income sources and expenditure patterns among public officials.

The controversy stems from footage showing Gyamfi handing what appeared to be U.S. dollar bills to Agradaa, a religious figure with past fraud allegations. While Gyamfi apologized, calling it private charity, the incident exposed gaps in existing ethics rules. Current provisions primarily regulate gift reception rather than conspicuous giving.

Prempeh notes this inconsistency reflects broader societal contradictions. “We condemn secret gift-taking as bribery yet celebrate lavish public donations by the same officials,” he observed. The scholar questions whether outrage over the Gyamfi case stems from the act itself or the controversial recipient, noting similar donations to schools or churches typically draw praise rather than scrutiny.

The constitutional expert points to international trends adopting lifestyle audits and unexplained wealth laws as anti-corruption tools. His proposed amendments would align Ghana with jurisdictions recognizing that combating graft requires examining both hidden income and visible expenditure.

This case emerges as Ghana implements its 2025 Executive Branch Code of Conduct, which currently lacks provisions addressing public displays of wealth by officials. Prempeh’s intervention suggests the need for more comprehensive ethical standards as the nation strengthens its governance framework.

The debate goes beyond one controversial video, touching on fundamental questions about public service ethics in Ghana. As the government considers these proposed reforms, the outcome could significantly reshape expectations for official conduct and the relationship between public service and private philanthropy. The incident serves as a test case for Ghana’s commitment to combating all forms of potential corruption, including those previously tolerated as cultural norms.