Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area and President of Ziavi Traditional Council has called for the urgent construction of the road linking Ziavi and Anfoeta.

He said rainfall always impeded movement on the road as run-off water from the highlands usually flooded and eroded the passageway.

The Paramount Chief made the appeal, when he paid a courtesy call on Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister in his office.

He appealed to the Minister to consider the construction of the road and help ensure its completion as he did for the one linking the community to neighbouring Klefe.

“Erosion is eating up the roads. We are appealing that you fix it up to at least Tsome, if not to Anfoeta,” he pleaded.

Togbe Ayim added that the Ziavi town roads be included to help beautify the area and facilitate movement, and said the community would provide the needed support to complement state efforts.

He thanked the Regional Minister for leading efforts to get the government to adopt the Ziavi Senior High Technical School, a community initiative, and also congratulated him on his reappointment, wishing him strength, wisdom, and the heart to lead the Region to prosperity.

Togbe Ayim said the communities under the Traditional Council had committed to investing proceeds from festivities in the development of formal education among other initiatives.

Dr Letsa said his desire remained to work together with all stakeholders to move the Region forward, adding that he was “overwhelmed” with the commitment of the Ziavi elders to development.

He said roads were key to development, and charged the Department of Urban roads to produce an update on the said road projects in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Mr. Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly placed a priority on school infrastructure development in the enclave to pressure on educational facilities in the Ho Municipality.