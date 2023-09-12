Construction Commences at The Milton in Airport Residential Area

Libi Homes, a premier real estate company known for its commitment to offering buyers top-quality builds in Ghana across budgets, is proud to announce noteworthy progress at The Milton.

The estate developer has three development projects in their pipeline and The Milton condominium located in the heart of Airport residential in Accra, is garnering much interest in Ghana and across the African Diaspora. Ownership assures investors circa 15% in annual yields for year-round suite guest rentals.

The commencement of construction at The Milton hotel apartment site follows the successful signing of a contract with a distinguished project contractor, marking a collaborative effort to bring this vision to life. The project site, just off Patrice Lumumba Boulevard and 5 minutes from Kotoka International Airport, has undergone meticulous setting-out and preparation, and is cleared and ready for excavation in September 2023.

“This is a truly exciting time for our client as we move into the bustling apartment market. Our offer at The Milton is competitive and we’re already seeing good off-plan sales as home seekers value the attractive central location and promise of quality and modernity,” says Development Director at The Summerton Group LLC, Anthony Okyere.

Designed as twin towers soaring nine floors high, The Milton will encompass 156 high-end apartment units, thoughtfully designed to offer homeowners and guests the 5-star lifestyle they’ve been waiting for.

The Milton delivers a variety of space options, ranging from stylish 41-square-meter studios to spacious 4-bedroom duplexes spanning 220 square meters. Each luxurious apartment boasts high-quality interiors and stylish design touches. Residents will enjoy secure access to their private quarters, complemented by inviting communal spaces including a café, laundry, car rental, retail outlets, and concierge services. The standout feature is a stunning double atrium entrance that leads to a retail area and a lovely outdoor pool for residents’ relaxation. Sales start at $83,950.

As construction at The Milton takes off, Libi Homes solidifies its commitment to crafting not just homes, but experiences that redefine luxury living. With an impressive portfolio of lands in some of Ghana’s most desirable locations, Libi Homes offers a range of options for investors and homeowners alike. Investors are assured steady returns while homeowners enjoy a warm dwelling to create lifelong memories.