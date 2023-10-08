Construction of 300 MW coal-fired power plant to aid Botswana’s energy independence

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi stated that the government intends to drive the country toward energy sufficiency and security by 2036 and cultivate a more viable energy environment required for Botswana’s socioeconomic development.

Masisi was speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony for the 300 MW greenfield coal-fired power plant in Mmamabula about 130 km north of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Friday. He said the project will enhance the security of electricity supply for Botswana’s economy.

“This project is set to end Botswana’s dependence on neighboring countries to meet the country’s electrical energy demand, which continues to increase with the ongoing economic and socioeconomic developments across all sectors of our economy,” said Masisi.

The project is a collaboration between the government of Botswana and Jindal Africa, including a coal mine and a 300 MW power plant under a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Botswana Power Corporation, a state-owned company of Botswana.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with the cost of capital equipment and infrastructure for the project predicted to be around 1 billion U.S. dollars.

For many years, Botswana relied on the Southern African Power Pool’s commercial energy trade arrangement to meet the country’s power demand gap. During the winter peak demand, the southern African country’s electrical peak demand is at 700 MW, with the country’s Morupule B power station’s net capacity of 520 MW serving as the primary source of base load generation.

Masisi underlined that the new plant’s 300 MW base load generation capability will greatly supplement existing capacity and that the project adheres to international environmental requirements, including clean coal technology that mitigates harmful emissions.