Construction of Chinese-funded road project in Namibia is 58.5 percent complete

Construction of Namibia’s vital infrastructure project, the China-funded Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport Road Phase 2B, is making significant strides with a progress rate of 58.5 percent, an official said Friday.

The project, which will link the international airport of the Namibian capital to the city center upon completion, has been a key component of China-Namibia Belt and Road cooperation since 2018. It is one of Namibia’s infrastructure connectivity projects and an important part of Namibia’s Unity and Prosperity Plan.

During an inspection tour, Veikko Nekundi, Namibia’s deputy minister of Works and Transport, emphasized the flagship project’s importance to the country’s infrastructural image, saying the project solidifies the relationship between Namibia and China.

He expressed hope that the project would be completed within the specified time, cost, and desired quality.

The project, undertaken by Zhong Mei Engineering Group, a Namibia-registered Chinese firm, along with local subcontractors, is integral to Namibia’s regional trunk routes. It involves constructing a 21.3-km dual-carriage freeway, three interchanges, two river bridges, and drainage structures.

The Phase 2B project, funded by the Chinese government, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Speaking on the same occasion, Wei Jinming, counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, emphasized the good foundation laid by the project that benefits both countries. He expressed hope for continued collaboration to ensure the project’s successful completion for the benefit of the Namibian people.