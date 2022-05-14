Construction of ICT laboratory in Atronie begins

Atronie, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality is to construct an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Laboratory to promote the teaching and learning of the subject in the area.

Mr Anthony Osei, the local Assembly Member announced when he was speaking at a durbar to account for his stewardship to the people from December 2019 to date.

The ICT project, he said after completion, would be a source for the acquisition of computer training not only by the pupils and students but out-of-school youth too in the area to improve their knowledge in ICT.

Mr Osei said a plot of land had been secured and a quantity of sand deposited on it for block molding to commence the project.

He said during the period under review Gh¢49,340.34 was raised through negotiations and timber contracts signed on behalf of the community.

Mr Osei added that Gh¢16,192 of the funds had been expended on school support, hospitality, health screening, farmers programme support and sanitation project, with a remainder of Gh¢33,148.34 in the coffers of the community.

He described the meeting, particularly the financial account rendered to the people as “unprecedented”, saying, “no assembly member and his unit committee members had ever accounted to the people and gone to the extent of providing documents to that effect.”