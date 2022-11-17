Construction of mortuary at Zabzugu District Hospital not captured in Ghana’s 2022 plans

The construction of a mortuary at the Zabzugu District Hospital has not been captured in Ghana’s 2022 plans.

It has also not been captured in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2023, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister for Health said on Wednesday.

He said a detailed assessment for consideration and budgeting in the ensuing year’s budget had to be done.

Mr Agyeman Manu revealed on the floor of Parliament in response to a question inquired by Mr John Jabaah Bennam, the Member of Parliament (MP), Zabzugu, on when the District Hospital would be provided with a mortuary to reduce the challenge of depositing dead bodies at Yendi and Tamale which were considered distances from Zabzugu.

“Mr Speaker, I wish to state that the Ministry is aware of the challenges with the Mortuary at Zabzugu District Hospital, however, our ability to implement this will largely depend on the quantum of budgetary allocation to the Ministry in subsequent years,” he said.

When Mr Bennam further asked for timelines towards the challenges, Mr Agyeman Manu told the House that until the ministry secured funding nothing could be done.

“Mr Speaker, it will be difficult for me to answer. But all I can assure my colleague is that I have taken notice, not only Zabzugu, so anytime we secure funding, I will mark it.

“Mr Speaker, I share in the frustration of my colleague and the way he is hammering that I do something, so I have taken his plea into consideration,” Mr Agyeman Manu said.