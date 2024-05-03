Construction of one-storey shopping mall to commence in Damongo

West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Karimu Kusubari, has handed over a site for the construction of a one-storey shopping mall at Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.

When the project is finished, it will facilitate business activity and strengthen the local economy.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr. Kusubari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the municipality’s development in order to raise the standard of living for its citizens.

He stated that he wanted to see the project through from start to finish as it was one of his top priorities.

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, a World Bank Loan Facility, is funding the project, which aims to improve the area’s road network among other things.

The renovation will take six months to complete, and the contractor is slated to start working in two weeks. In order to avoid floods in the area, Mr. Kusubari inspected a finished drainage system at Ngbaripe, a suburb of Damongo.

By Richard Obeng